Bed bugs found inside immigration offices at Guy-Favreau

Bed bugs were found earlier this week inside immigration offices at the Guy-Favreau building in downtown Montreal, which houses several government services.

A spokesperson with Public Services and Procurement Canada confirmed staff found bed bugs inside Immigration and Refugee Board offices on the building's third and 10th floors on Wednesday.

The IRB hired exterminators to treat all of its offices at the complex and building management says it is inspecting all federal offices in the Guy-Favreau Complex.

IRB offices will be closed Friday.

It has also warned the businesses inside the mall in the building's basement and says it will help them hire an exterminator if needed.

The Guy-Favreau Complex is located on René-Lévesque Boulevard, between Jeanne Mance and St-Urbain streets.