A 70-year-old man died in a four-alarm house fire in Quebec City Friday night.

A call came in around 10 p.m. for the fire, which broke out at a three-storey building on 112th Street, in the Beauport borough. The flames quickly spread to a neighbouring building.

Firefighters said the flames were about 10 metres high — so high, they were spotted by people living in Lévis, across the St. Lawrence River.

The man was discovered on the second floor of the building where the fire broke out. He was unconscious and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

About 60 firefighters were called to the scene of the fire, on 112th Street in Beauport, Friday night. (Marc-André Turgeon/Radio-Canada)

Three people were hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation and shock.

Nine homes were evacuated, and it is unclear when residents will be allowed back in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

With files from Radio-Canada and The Canadian Press