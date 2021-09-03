2 children dead after car crash in Beauport, Que. that killed 2 other people
Quebec police confirmed deaths of 10-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy Saturday
Two children who were critically injured in an accident north of Quebec City that killed two other people Thursday have died.
The deaths of the 10-year-old girl and the 14-year-old boy were confirmed by provincial police Saturday afternoon. Two people in the same vehicle — Shellie Fletcher, 44, and James Fletcher, 68, — also died in the crash.
Police have not released details about the relationship between the victims.
A driver involved in the fatal crash, which left two others injured — including himself — is being charged with dangerous driving causing death. He is facing eight charges in total related to dangerous driving.
Éric Légaré, 43, appeared in court remotely from a hospital in Quebec City Friday afternoon, where he was being treated for minor injuries.
Police believe he was under the influence when he was travelling eastbound at a high speed on the Dufferin-Montmorency Highway in Beauport and collided with three vehicles lined up at a traffic light late Thursday afternoon.
According to Quebec provincial police, the collision took place at the intersection of the highway and François-de-Laval Boulevard in Beauport, Que., around 5:45 p.m.
The four passengers killed were in the first vehicle that was hit. The two children in the back seat were initially taken to hospital in critical condition, where they later died.
In the second vehicle, one person was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
No one was injured in the third vehicle that was stopped at the light.
with files from Radio-Canada
