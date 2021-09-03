Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Man, 43, charged in fatal, multi-car collision in Beauport, Que.

The motorist behind the fatal collision is suspected of driving while under the influence. He has been charged with multiple accounts of dangerous driving causing injury and death.

Driver collided with three other vehicles on highway northeast of Quebec City

CBC News ·
Police arrested a motorist after a collision on Dufferin-Montmorency Highway in Beauport, Que., Thursday. (Frédéric Vigeant/Radio-Canada )

A driver involved in a fatal car crash that killed two people and left four others injured, including children, is being charged with dangerous driving causing death. 

Éric Légaré, 43, appeared in court remotely from a hospital in Quebec City Friday afternoon, where he is being treated for minor injuries.

He is facing eight charges in total related to dangerous driving.

Police believe ‌he was ‌under‌ ‌the‌ ‌influence‌ when he was travelling‌ ‌eastbound‌ at‌ ‌a‌ ‌high‌ ‌speed‌ ‌on the Dufferin-Montmorency‌ ‌Highway‌, northeast of Quebec City, ‌and collided‌ ‌with‌ ‌three‌ ‌vehicles‌ ‌lined‌ ‌up‌ ‌at‌ ‌a traffic‌ ‌light ‌late‌ ‌Thursday‌ ‌afternoon‌.

The children injured in the crash remain in critical condition in hospital.

According to Quebec provincial police, the collision took place at‌ ‌the‌ ‌intersection‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌highway ‌and‌ ‌François-de-‌Laval‌ Boulevard ‌in‌ ‌Beauport,‌ Que., ‌around‌ ‌5:45‌ ‌p.m.

Two‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌four‌ ‌passengers‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌first‌ ‌vehicle‌ ‌hit‌ ‌were‌ ‌killed, and the‌ ‌two‌ ‌children‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌back‌ ‌seat‌ ‌of‌ ‌the ‌vehicle‌ ‌were‌ ‌seriously‌ ‌injured‌. 

In‌ ‌the‌ ‌second‌ ‌vehicle,‌ ‌one person‌ ‌was‌ ‌transported‌ ‌to‌ ‌hospital‌ ‌to‌ ‌be treat‌ed for minor‌ ‌injuries.‌ ‌

No‌ ‌one‌ ‌was‌ ‌injured‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌third‌ ‌vehicle that was stopped at the light.‌ ‌ 

with files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now