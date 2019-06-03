The wait is over: Beaudry metro reopens today
The STM closed the station on Oct. 1 last year for a complete overhaul
The wait is over, Montreal: after eight months, Beaudry Metro reopens to the public today.
Montreal's public transit service, the STM, closed the station on Oct. 1 last year for a complete overhaul.
Structural work has been completed, but STM spokesperson Amélie Régis advised passengers to temper their expectations. The beautification is still to come.
"We had to redo the whole station," Régis said. "But you won't have a 'wow effect' when we reopen on June 3 because there's a lot of work that will still have to be completed."
The station's new walls, floors, ceilings, lighting and signage won't be finished until March 2020.
Beaudry Metro station is back after being closed for eight months. Here’s a little tour of the renovated station. <a href="https://t.co/1L9Q4Jvv0c">pic.twitter.com/1L9Q4Jvv0c</a>—@katemckenna8
Metro users going to and from the Gay Village early Monday were happy to see the station re-opening after so many months of inconvenience.
Alexandra Madhere lives next to Beaudry Metro, but has been walking to Berri-UQAM station all winter.
Walking wasn't so bad, she said, but she's happy to have her local station back even if the renovations aren't complete.
"We really need it," she said. "Living close to a Metro, it's really easy access. It's really good for us."
