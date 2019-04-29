Beauceville officials want to raise commercial stretch out of flood zone

Officials in Beauceville think they have a solution to spring flooding — raise buildings out of the flood zone.

Quebec's new flood zone map shows that when when the Chaudière River overflows, the properties located between two parallel streets, 9th Avenue and Renaud, are prone to flooding.

"In 2017 and 2019, we know how high the water got," Mayor François Veilleux said. "We have all these statistics. We will raise [properties] higher than that to be outside the flood zone."

Officials have not estimated the cost of raising the street above the high water mark but, according to the mayor, not taking action would damage the economic future of the municipality — located about 80 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.

"The vitality of Beauceville is Renaud Boulevard," he said.

The council has asked the Quebec government for enough time to raise Renaud Boulevard before designating it a flood zone — a designation that would prohibit construction in Beaceville's economic heart.

Resident Tommy Lechasseur cleans up near his car after the Chaudière River flooded. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Some homes have been demolished in the western sector of the commercial stretch but, on the east side, raised buildings were spared — staying high and dry.

"It's very sad for merchants," Veilleux said. "Their properties aren't worth much anymore. People do not want to leave downtown. There is not one single shopkeeper who said to me: 'I want to be on the edge of the highway.'"

Firefighters were called into to help Beauceville residents to safety as surprise flooding filled homes and businesses with water from the Chaudière River in the spring. (Cimon Leblanc/Radio-Canada)

The office of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest said a committee of experts and municipal partners will be formed to evaluate projects such as Beauceville's proposed solution to flooding woes.

The committee will have to develop an action plan by December 2019.

At the same time, citizens wishing to have their property removed from their municipality's flood zone map have until August 19 to apply.