Beauceville officials want to raise commercial stretch out of flood zone
Mayor François Veilleux says raising buildings has been successful in the past
Officials in Beauceville think they have a solution to spring flooding — raise buildings out of the flood zone.
Quebec's new flood zone map shows that when when the Chaudière River overflows, the properties located between two parallel streets, 9th Avenue and Renaud, are prone to flooding.
"In 2017 and 2019, we know how high the water got," Mayor François Veilleux said. "We have all these statistics. We will raise [properties] higher than that to be outside the flood zone."
Officials have not estimated the cost of raising the street above the high water mark but, according to the mayor, not taking action would damage the economic future of the municipality — located about 80 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.
"The vitality of Beauceville is Renaud Boulevard," he said.
The council has asked the Quebec government for enough time to raise Renaud Boulevard before designating it a flood zone — a designation that would prohibit construction in Beaceville's economic heart.
Some homes have been demolished in the western sector of the commercial stretch but, on the east side, raised buildings were spared — staying high and dry.
"It's very sad for merchants," Veilleux said. "Their properties aren't worth much anymore. People do not want to leave downtown. There is not one single shopkeeper who said to me: 'I want to be on the edge of the highway.'"
The office of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest said a committee of experts and municipal partners will be formed to evaluate projects such as Beauceville's proposed solution to flooding woes.
The committee will have to develop an action plan by December 2019.
At the same time, citizens wishing to have their property removed from their municipality's flood zone map have until August 19 to apply.
Based on a report by Radio-Canada's Jean-François Nadeau
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.