Beauceville takes stock of damage after major flood

Water levels are dropping on the Chaudière River in Beauceville, Que., but the cleanup after this week's flooding is expected to take some time.

Schools and daycares remain closed in the town and two shelters are still open.

About 300 buildings, including 230 homes, were flooded Tuesday when an ice jam gave way. The water rose quickly, carrying chunks of ice, garbage cans and even propane tanks onto the road.

The rising waters in Beauceville left behind huge chunks of ice and other debris. (Cimon Leblanc/Radio-Canada)

"We are still on the alert. The level has dropped. We're more secure," said Paul Martin, a spokesperson for the town.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault was in Beauceville Tuesday to survey the damage.

Many residents of the town said it had been more than a decade since such flooding. (Catou MacKinnon/CBC)

The Quebec government recently introduced a new flood compensation program that makes it easier for people to make damage claims, but that also encourages people living in high risk areas to move away.

Guilbault said Tuesday it is too early to determine how that might affect Beauceville.