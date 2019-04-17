Beauceville takes stock of damage after major flood
An ice jam gave way Tuesday morning, sending icy water onto roads and into basements in Beauceville
Water levels are dropping on the Chaudière River in Beauceville, Que., but the cleanup after this week's flooding is expected to take some time.
Schools and daycares remain closed in the town and two shelters are still open.
About 300 buildings, including 230 homes, were flooded Tuesday when an ice jam gave way. The water rose quickly, carrying chunks of ice, garbage cans and even propane tanks onto the road.
"We are still on the alert. The level has dropped. We're more secure," said Paul Martin, a spokesperson for the town.
Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault was in Beauceville Tuesday to survey the damage.
The Quebec government recently introduced a new flood compensation program that makes it easier for people to make damage claims, but that also encourages people living in high risk areas to move away.
Guilbault said Tuesday it is too early to determine how that might affect Beauceville.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.