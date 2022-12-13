Quebec town illegally rezoned farmland, clear cut wetlands, commission finds

Three years after a flood engulfed Beauceville, the Quebec town could face legal sanctions after razing wetlands without a permit, a Quebec municipal commission report has found.

From March to May, clear cutting was carried out over several hectares on behalf of the town of about 6,500 on lots the Environment Ministry had not approved, the commission says.

After the Chaudière River flooded the town in 2019, Beauceville saw demand for land in its industrial park increase dramatically, since it was an area untouched by the water.

The report says the town, realizing it would take years to get approval to rezone land and cut trees, simply went ahead and did it.

It is "particularly worrisome" that Beauceville did not assess the consequences of destroying wetlands given that they help reduce the risk of flooding, said the commission in its report.

"To speed up the process, steps of the industrial park expansion project were not followed," the report reads.

Mayor singled out

The report found that the mayor, the director general and the director of urban planning at the time of the investigation had committed wrongdoing with regard to the town.

François Veilleux has been mayor of Beauceville since 2018 but has been on medical leave since August. Patrick Mathieu is the acting mayor in his absence.

"I won't comment right away. I want to wrap my head around the situation first," Mathieu said.

On Monday, Mathieu said he would meet with the town council to discuss the report. He says he will comment on the situation before the holiday season.

Illegal payments

In the same report, the commission reviewed subsidies the town has given to the Beauceville Industrial Development Corporation (CDIB) since 2016.

It found that the payments from the municipality were illegal under the Municipal Powers Act.

The CDIB manages a subsidy program allowing owners of new residential, commercial or industrial buildings to receive a property tax refund in Beauceville. Renovation work may also be eligible for subsidies.

As of October, more than $2 million had been issued through the program.

François Veilleux is the mayor of Beauceville. (Marc-Antoine Lavoie/Radio-Canada)

Although the CDIB pays the amounts to the taxpayers, the sums come entirely from the town, according to the commission.

It is recommending that the municipality end the program immediately.