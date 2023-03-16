Police say father and 2 children, age 4 and 12, killed in head-on collision in Beauce, Que.

Three members of one family are dead and three others injured after a head-on collision in Beauce, Que., between a minivan and a semi-trailer truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said 11 people were involved in the accident: a family of six in the minivan and five people in the truck.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Route 112, according to the police.

The SQ confirms three occupants of the minivan have died — the father, 42, and two children, age 12 and four — while the mother and two other children were injured. One of them is in critical condition and two have non-life threatening injuries.

The SQ said neither the weather, the road conditions nor the road layout were contributing factors.

"Was the van's sudden change of lane due to lack of sleep, a bad manoeuvre or a deliberate act? Investigators are currently working to determine the exact cause of the event," said Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu.

The truck belongs to the Charlesbourg Transport Training Centre, its director, Michel Couture, confirmed. The centre trains truckers.

Couture also confirmed the occupants of the truck were not seriously injured and were brought back to Quebec City by bus.