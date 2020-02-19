Montreal police looking for suspect in violent metro assault

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected to have assaulted a woman with a blunt weapon in the Beaubien Metro station last week.

Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect who was seen on the metro's platform shortly before the attack which occurred at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The suspect was seen kicking the air — a behaviour that caught the attention of people around him, according to a news release published by the Montreal police service (SPVM) on Tuesday.

The man is described as aged between 25 and 35 years old, of thin stature and standing approximately five feet six inches.

He was dressed in a black coat with white and purple stripes and a black hat. He was wearing black shoes with white soles.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Veronique Comtois said, at this point, the attack has not been linked to any others and is currently being investigated as an isolated incident.

The SPVM is leaving no stone unturned, according to Insp. André Durocher.

"It's very high on our priorities because whenever you talk about crimes against a person, it's [worrying] for us and we're working on it," he said.

Beaubien Metro station is located at the corner of de Chateaubriand Avenue and Beaubien East Street in the borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.