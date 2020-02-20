Montreal police arrest man in connection to assault near Beaubien Metro

Montreal police say they have arrested a man in connection to an assault near the Beaubien Metro station last week.

On Tuesday, the city's police service (SPVM) released surveillance camera images of the suspect who was seen on the metro's platform shortly before the attack on Chateaubriand Avenue, which occurred at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Police said the suspect was seen behaving erratically on the metro station's platform in the borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the man was arrested Wednesday and transported to a detention centre for questioning.