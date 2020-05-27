What beating the heat looks like in Quebec this week
With many places closed due to COVID-19, residents across the province had to find new ways to cool off
Southern Quebec has been hit with a wave of hot and muggy weather, with temperatures soaring to 35 C in Montreal — make that 40 with the humidex.
But with most air-conditioned public spaces closed amid the pandemic, residents have had to find other ways to keep cool.
In Montreal, temperatures reached 35 C Wednesday and are expected to hover in the low 30s until Friday. Still, many shoppers waited in line outside the city's stores.
Montreal public health officials recommend staying in cool areas and in the shade, as much as possible. They also recommend bathing with cold water or wiping down with a damp washcloth.
Adults must also ensure children are drinking water and staying inside during the hottest times of the day.
Many of the city's splash pads are now open for children to cool off.
To cool off at home, many people purchased air-conditioning units or fans this week. City officials are still working to find alternatives for people who don't have that option, as places such as malls and cinemas are closed.
