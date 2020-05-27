What beating the heat looks like in Quebec this week

Southern Quebec has been hit with a wave of hot and muggy weather, with temperatures soaring to 35 C in Montreal — make that 40 with the humidex.

But with most air-conditioned public spaces closed amid the pandemic, residents have had to find other ways to keep cool.

IKEA customers use the stores umbrellas to protect themselves from the 34C heat as they wait to enter the store. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

In Montreal, temperatures reached 35 C Wednesday and are expected to hover in the low 30s until Friday. Still, many shoppers waited in line outside the city's stores.

For children at home, sprinklers might offer some relief. (Andrea Stanford/CBC)

Montreal public health officials recommend staying in cool areas and in the shade, as much as possible. They also recommend bathing with cold water or wiping down with a damp washcloth.

Adults must also ensure children are drinking water and staying inside during the hottest times of the day.

Many of the city's splash pads are now open for children to cool off.

Sitting on a bench in Montreal, a woman manages finds a bit of shade. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

To cool off at home, many people purchased air-conditioning units or fans this week. City officials are still working to find alternatives for people who don't have that option, as places such as malls and cinemas are closed.