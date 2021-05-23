Montreal police respond to calls about bear spotted in West Island

Montreal police confirm that they received calls on Sunday afternoon about sightings of a bear on the loose in the West Island.

Media relations officer Raphaël Bergeron said that a call came in around 1 p.m. alerting police about the presence of a bear in the area around Pierrefonds and Dorval.

They launched a search operation and alerted citizens in the area, warning them to stay inside.

Animal services were called in to help and police worked "to control the area where it was walking around."

Bergeron said that the animal has been cornered in a backyard and officials are planning to sedate it.