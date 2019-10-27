Cuter than your average bear: Cub spotted hanging out in Quebec City tree

A bear cub rescued from a tree in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood Saturday has been released into the wild.

A citizen noticed the small bear, perched in the tree on Neilson Boulevard, around 8:30 a.m. and called authorities.

Quebec City police set up a security perimeter in the area, but there was little risk to residents, according to Lt. Patrick Shallow.

Wildlife officers were dispatched to the scene, and put the bear to sleep using a tranquilizer.

In the afternoon, the cub was taken to the Baie-Saint-Paul area, said Nicolas Bégin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks.

"Before letting the bear go, we took its vital signs and made sure it was in good health," Bégin said.

He said it is rare, but not impossible, for bears to find themselves in urban areas in and around Quebec City.