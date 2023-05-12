Montreal police say woman hit, seriously injured by train in Beaconsfield

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a train in Beaconsfield Friday afternoon.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, the woman was walking on Woodland Avenue, which crosses the tracks near Elm Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. when she was hit.

The Canadian National train, which was headed west, stopped after the collision.

When police arrived on the scene, the woman, who Brabant described as "elderly," was located and transported to hospital. Police are still waiting for an update on her condition.

Police set up a perimeter to investigate, closing Highway 20's Woodland Avenue Exit. Witnesses were interviewed, while traffic was forced to detour.

Brabant said commuter trains were forced to pass through, with riders unable to get off at the Woodland station.