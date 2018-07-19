Beaconsfield to conduct coroner's inquest after kayaker dies in Lac Saint-Louis

Beaconsfield is conducting a coroner's inquest into the death of an 18-year-old man who drowned during a kayaking trip on Thursday in Lac Saint-Louis.

The man had rented a kayak from Centennial Park, near the Beaconsfield Yacht Club, shortly before the accident. Life jackets are mandatory at the rental point.

"Each mortal accident is a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and loved ones," Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle said in a statement.

Witnesses reported seeing the kayak tip over and the man fall into the water at around 3 p.m., when it was windy and the water was choppy.

During the search operation Thursday afternoon, Robby Lagacé, operations chief for the Montreal Fire Department, said, "We presume, given that we don't see him floating in the water right now, that he wasn't wearing a life vest."

Along with firefighters, the Montreal police department and the Coast Guard officials were also involved in the search.

There were four boats searching the waters just off Lakeshore Road.

A body was located after 7:30 p.m. and divers were called in. They retrieved the body at around 9:15 p.m.

Watercraft rental services will resume Saturday morning, the city said. The city said it will await the formal conclusion of the inquest before providing further comment.