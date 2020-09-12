Beaconsfield residents worry long-awaited sound barrier will be nixed due to skyrocketing costs

Michel Rheault bought his home on Montreal's West Island long after Highway 20 was built, but times have changed, and so has the traffic.

"This is mild noise and it's almost 24 hours a day," he said, engine roars dampening his voice.

"That's a motorcycle," he said as a loud whine filled the air. "And there are trains on the other side."

Rheault is among the Beaconsfield residents who have been demanding a sound barrier for several years, and who were hopeful the project was finally going to see the light of day.

But now the price tag is more than double the initial estimate.

Originally pegged at roughly $20 million, 10 years ago, Quebec's transport ministry now says it will cost more than $46 million to build the structure.

Beaconsfield would then be on the hook for a quarter of the cost — at least $11 million.

Hearing that makes residents like Rheault nervous they'll never get the much-needed wall near Beaurepair Drive, just south of the highway.

He and his neighbours say it's time for Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle to "show leadership, and defend the health of nearly one-third of the population of his city, including many thousands of kids in their homes, schools and a kindergarten."

Mayor says it will be up to residents

Bourelle admits the new estimate came as a shock. He said the first step will be to ask the ministry why the cost would be so high.

"What I've said all along is, the decision to build one or not to build one is going to be in the hands of the residents," he said.

It's an important project, but very costly for a city that has an annual budget of about $22 million, he said.

Michel Rheault says residents are suffering because of the noise and air quality along Quebec's Highway 20 on Montreal's West Island. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

To approve such an expense, a loan bylaw would need to be approved by the council, which could then be stopped by a referendum if enough naysayers mobilize.

In the past, residents unaffected by the noise have voiced strong opposition to dipping into public funds, meaning a fight could very well escalate when it comes down the wire.

When asked if he would support footing the bill, the mayor insisted it will be up to the residents because "it's their taxes."

Extensive study led to price hike, MTQ says

Sarah Bensadoun, a spokesperson for Quebec's Minister of Transport (MTQ), said there was a sound study conducted in 2010 to establish needs and make an initial cost estimate.

This year, a more extensive study was carried out to include the cost of materials, relocation of public services, protecting the environment, and maintaining traffic flow, she said.

Trucks, buses, cars, trains and motorcycles rumble by Beaconsfield nearly 24-hours a day. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

That brought the estimate up to more than $46 million, she said, and if Beaconsfield agrees to foot its share of the bill, the project would be carried out in several phases.

Meanwhile, residents like Rheault will have to wait. He heads a local association that has been demanding the wall for a number of years.

He has lived near the road for more than a decade and, he said, residents are suffering from hearing and breathing impairment in the area.

Sheila Southon and Alain Jutras have lived near the highway for 26 years. Southon said she's adapted to the noise over the years, but is still woken up by late-night motorcycles.

Knowing residents opposed the smaller price tag a decade ago, Southon said the new estimate is untenable.

"We don't have an industrial base here in Beaconsfield," she said. "We have a relatively small population."