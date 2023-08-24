Montreal police seek help locating girl, 14, last seen in Beaconsfield

Montreal police have requested the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl named Mégan Dawn Michalak.

She is described as standing five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has blue eyes, dyed blond hair (originally brown) and is fluent in both French and English.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a red, hoodie on Tuesday at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and St-Charles Boulevard, in the Beaconsfield, Que., in Montreal's West Island.

She gets around on foot and by public transpit. Investigators and her family have reason to fear for his health and safety, Montreal police say.

Anyone who has information to communicate regarding this disappearance can do so by dialing 911 or by contacting their local police station.