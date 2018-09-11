Beaconsfield High School closed after social media threat, but police say no one in danger

Beaconsfield High School, located on Montreal's West Island, has been closed due to a police operation. Police say no one is in danger.

A message was posted to the school's website, saying it is closed to staff and students Tuesday, which is Sept. 11.

Montreal police Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said a 911 call came in at around 8:15 a.m. concerning a threat on social media.

A police perimeter was established and an investigation is ongoing to locate the person who made the threat.

She said the school's administration decided to close the school for the day. Students have been sent home.

Montreal police have tweeted that there is no danger.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SPVM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SPVM</a> presence at Beaconsfield High School to investigate a post that was made on a social media network. School is closed, they are no students on site and there is no danger.<br>^CC —@SPVM

The school, which has roughly 800 students, is located on Beaurepaire Drive, corner of Wildtree Drive.

