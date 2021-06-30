Former bodybuilder visits kids as Batman, proving they have a superhero on their side

After a successful career which included competing at Mr. Olympia in 2018, Mahmood Al Durrah began to realize even he wasn't invincible when he had to have back surgery.

But Al Durrah realized all those muscles could play a different role, one that would help him move on and would bring joy to children with special needs.

So, he decided to suit up as Batman and surprise children with a visit from the superhero.

"He can't fly or shoot beams or whatever. I mean I don't have a trust fund per se," Al Durrah told Sabrina Marandola, host of CBC Montreal's Let's Go.

"But yeah, I mean I've always had a thing for Batman and I guess it just fell into place."

Al Durrah already had a bit of superhero experience.

In 2014, when his son was getting bullied at daycare, he decided to try an innovative approach. Rather than confront the educators or other parents, he put on a costume.

"I came up with this idea like, why not dress up as Spider-Man and give him a visit? And maybe the kids will like him and the bullying will stop," Al Durrah said.

Mahmood Al Durrah visiting his son as Spiderman at his daycare in 2014. (Submitted by Mahmood Al Durrah)

After putting together a getup of Spider-Man pyjamas, a ski mask and gloves, Al Durrah went to visit his son at the daycare.

"They were all at the window looking when I was talking to my kid, and they were all like 'Oh my God it's Spider-Man!' and it kind of worked! The bullying stopped, and I think that memory stayed with him."

Now Al Durrah wants to spread joy to other children.

"I've been blessed," he said. "Had a great competitive career, my business is doing well, so I thought, you know, let's take this idea up a notch. Especially after COVID, kids being stuck at home all year."

The plan is for Al Durrah to connect with parents of children with special needs, and then surprise them in the full costume — and in character — as Batman.

Mahmood Al Durrah (right) and his alter ego (left) wearing a replica of the Batman costume from the 2017 movie Justice League. (Submitted by Mahmood Al Durrah)

"Hopefully [it will] put that kid in a much more positive space, especially after the year that we've had," said Al Durrah. "Hopefully they'll have something to smile about after this project."

Al Durrah posted his project in the West Island Community Facebook group. And to his surprise, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

"I did receive a lot of emails and a lot of requests," said Al Durrah. "I'm very happy that it's kind of reaching more people now."

As for how long Batman will be visiting kids across Montreal, Al Durrah says he doesn't have much of a plan.

"I'm retired now, I have more time. And I don't know where this is going," says Al Durrah. "If hospitals want me to come visit children there, I'd be more than happy to."

"I'm not expecting anything in return really."