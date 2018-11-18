From Montreal to Hogwarts: How this Quebecer landed a role in Fantastic Beasts 2

Bart Soroczynski comes from a family of performers.

His father Krzysztof co-founded a circus school in Verdun after they moved to Quebec from Poland in the 1980s.

For a while, he followed in the family's footsteps, taking circus classes and later joining the National Circus School in Montreal.

Now, Soroczynski's career has been launched to new heights, as he walks the red carpet for the newest film in the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald.

"I'm really excited because I'm part of this huge thing," he told CBC's All in a Weekend.

Soroczynski, who toured with Montreal's Cirque Éloize for five years, later moved to London to pursue his dreams.

Now, acting in a film alongside Hollywood mega-stars like Johnny Depp and Jude Law, Soroczynski said it's been pretty overwhelming.

"It was amazing it share scenes with them," he said.

In the film, his character Stebbins works as part of the Ministry of Magic's police force. Soroczynski said going in, he didn't know a whole lot about the magical world of Harry Potter — something he quickly remedied after getting cast.

"I discovered that J.K. Rowling is a genius, because she invented this whole world that is so profound and complex," he said.

Soroczynski said the opportunity came to him in the form of a phone call shrouded in secrecy, asking him to audition, after he'd been seen performing in a number of shows in London, including at the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company.

While his future in the franchise is uncertain, Soroczynski remains optimistic.

"They haven't killed me off yet, which is a good sign," he joked.

Listen to the full interview here: