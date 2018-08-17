Expected increase in Metro ridership prompts STM to launch study into protective barriers

With the Montreal Metro's Blue Line slated for expansion, the city's public transit authority says it expects platforms on the Orange Line to become more crowded than usual.

That's why the STM will launch a study next year into protective barriers that it says will prevent people from entering the Metro tunnels, and objects from falling onto the tracks.

A researcher at the Université du Québec à Montréal says the barriers, called platform screen doors, are one of the most effective ways to prevent metro suicides, as well.

"When [people] can't access the methods they were thinking about, it kind of stops their unraveling," said Cécile Bardon, a researcher who specializes in suicide.

The sliding doors exist in Beijing, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo and London. (CBC)

"It forces them to think again. That gives [bystanders] the breathing space where [they] can act."

About four years ago, Toronto's board of health unanimously recommended that its transit authority, the Toronto Transit Commission, install the barriers — but they weren't installed, in part for financial reasons.

High price tag a deterrent

The STM is set to conduct a feasibility study for the barriers at 13 stations on the Orange Line, between Crémazie and Bonaventure stations.

The STM is set to conduct a feasibility study for 13 stations on the Orange Line, between Crémazie and Bonaventure Metro stations. (Hélène Simard/CBC)

The STM considered installing barriers before, but abandoned the idea because of the high price tag, Radio-Canada reported.

In the past, the estimated cost was between $10 and $15 million per station. The STM won't say exactly how much they think it will cost this time around.

With files from CBC's Navneet Pall

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)