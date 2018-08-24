Couillard would replace Gaétan Barrette as health minister if re-elected, sources say

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard would replace Gaétan Barrette, his unpopular health minister, with political newcomer Gertrude Bourdon if given a second mandate as premier, sources have told Radio-Canada.

Couillard is expected to make the announcement at a Quebec City news conference Friday afternoon, where he is set to present Bourdon, a top hospital administrator, as the Liberal candidate in the riding of Jean-Lesage.

Barrette, who will also be at the news conference, would take over as president of the Treasury Board, a key position responsible for the province's fiscal operations.

Polls suggest Barrette, who oversaw cuts and a series of sweeping changes to the health system, is a drag on the Liberal ticket.

A recent Mainstreet poll found that 81 per cent of those surveyed do not want Barrette in the health portfolio.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault, citing the poll results, called on Couillard to replace Barrette.

"I challenge you," Legault said earlier this week, addressing his remarks to Couillard, "can you make a commitment that Gaétan Barrette will never be health minister in the future?"

Couillard defends Barrette's record

Publicly, Couillard has been supportive of Barrette, whose reforms, centralizing control of Quebec's health-care system in the hands of the minister, have not always been well-received.

At the campaign start on Thursday, Couillard said 1.1 million Quebecers now have a family doctor, the government has invested more in home care and the so-called super clinics created by Barrette have eased pressure on hospital emergency rooms.

"I have never seen so many good results as in the last four years," Couillard said.

Barrette has said that he would be willing to take on another role in government and he is said to have been involved in recruiting Bourdon as a Liberal candidate.

"I have always said that it is essential in health that the person (at the head of the department) have a profound understanding of the health-care system," Barrette said just before the election was called.

Bourdon, who was also courted by the CAQ, resigned from her position as president and CEO of the CHU de Québec-Université Laval, a grouping of five Quebec City teaching hospitals.

Gertrude Bourdon, the Liberal candidate for Jean-Lesage, could be appointed health minister if the Couillard Liberals win the election. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

Not well-known by the public but well-respected by her peers, Bourdon, 63, is a nurse by training, who became a hospital administrator.

Barrette named her to CEO of the CHU in 2015, and renewed her mandate. Her salary and benefits of $300,440 make her one of Quebec's highest-paid public servants.

She was appointed officer of the Order of Canada in June.

