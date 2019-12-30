SQ arrest 2 people in connection with barn fires in Eastern Townships
Provincial police have arrested two people after several fires broke out in the Eastern Townships, in the Brome-Missisquoi region.
Nobody was injured in 7 fires that appeared to target barns and sugar shacks
Provincial police have arrested two people, ages 21 and 24, in connection with seven fires in the Eastern Townships early Monday morning.
Police say they are conducting an arson investigation, with the alleged perpetrators targeting barns and sugar shacks in the Brome-Missisquoi area.
The first of the fires started around 4 a.m.
The Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit has taken over the case.
No injuries have been reported.
With files from Radio-Canada, Valeria Cori-Manocchio