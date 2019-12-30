SQ arrest 2 people in connection with barn fires in Eastern Townships

Provincial police have arrested two people, ages 21 and 24, in connection with seven fires in the Eastern Townships early Monday morning.

Police say they are conducting an arson investigation, with the alleged perpetrators targeting barns and sugar shacks in the Brome-Missisquoi area.

The first of the fires started around 4 a.m.

The Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit has taken over the case.

No injuries have been reported.