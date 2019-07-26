Small Quebec town goes back to the 17th century thanks to an American film crew

An American film crew has descended upon the town of Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, where they've set up what passes for a 17th century village to serve as the backdrop for a series about immigrants arriving in New France.

The New York Times bestselling series, Barkskins, is based off a 2016 novel by American writer Annie Proulx, the author of Brokeback Mountain.

It follows the story of two French families over a 300-year period, beginning with their arrival in what would become Canada and their work in the fur and timber industries.

For the National Geographic-produced TV adaptation of the series, a film crew set up shop in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, about 30 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

Proulx's book begins with the two central characters working as woodcutters — barkskins — and follows their interactions with unforgiving nature and Indigenous communities.

Over the centuries, the book tracks the demise of old wood forests and the rise of the climate crisis.

Brent Montgomery, mayor of the small municipality, told Radio-Canada that he's thrilled to have the film crew working in his backyard.

"I am proud of our town and for being chosen for a production of this scale," he said.

He said that the community is happy to have the economic windfall and an up close look at how movie magic is created.

On the edge of town, the crew has set up a number of fake houses and buildings that act as the central backdrop for the series.

"There can be 75 workers at the same time," said Montgomery.

Isabelle Paradis, who lives close to the filming site, said she was surprised by the speed at which they assembled everything.

Locals were surprised by how quickly the construction crews were able to put up these faux houses. (Youtube)

"The amount of materials they put up! It's impressive what they did in a month-and-a-half."

She said there have been some benefits beyond just celebrity-spotting (the show stars Marcia Gay Harden and David Thewlis).

"We never thought we'd see the day our street got paved. But for the production, our street's paved," she said.

The production team are keeping the set closed to media, but in a recently released trailer for the show, it is possible to see how the local countryside plays into the fabric of the drama.