Quebec City bar closes until Tuesday after 17 clients, staff test positive for COVID-19

A bar in Quebec City will stay closed until Tuesday after 17 clients and staffers contracted COVID-19.

Quebec City's regional health authority is recommending that anyone who went to Bar Kirouac in the Saint-Sauveur neighbourhood between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29 get tested.

The bar's owner, Lucien Simard, says hygiene measures were in place at the establishment, including visors and masks for employees, regularly disinfecting machines and pitchers, and plexiglass to separate the singing stage and other clients.

Simard says he is not taking any chances, particularly since his regular clientele tends to be older.

"We respect our clients," he said. "We're trying to protect them."

The owner says he started contacting clients on Friday, and even accompanied a couple of them to get tested.

The CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale confirmed Sunday that all those who tested positive for the virus and attended Bar Kirouac are in isolation.

Simard said one of his bar employees received a positive test result, and three others are awaiting results.