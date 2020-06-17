With little space for physical distancing, Bar-B Barn closes downtown location

Bar-B Barn, the barbecue restaurant that is an institution in downtown Montreal, is closing its doors for good.

Owner Thomas McQueen, who has been working at the restaurant for 40 years, says the closure is "100 per cent" related to COVID-19.

The downtown location closed its doors in March and could have reopened as of Monday. But guidelines created by Quebec's workplace health and safety board require that tables be two metres apart.

In a long and narrow building, McQueen says reopening just wasn't financially viable. One of the restaurant's dining rooms normally seats 36 — but to make enough room between tables, it can now only seat 16.

"And that's if it's four tables of four. If it's four tables of two, then I have eight people in a room that can seat 36," said McQueen.

It wasn't easy to break the news to staff that they would not be going back to work, McQueen said, since many have been working there for decades.

The restaurant opened in 1967, and original owner Manny Barnoff died in December at age 90. McQueen says Barnoff was like a father to him, taking him under his wing at just nine years old.

With its distinctive sign and yellow and brown colour scheme, the restaurant stands out on Guy Street.

The downtown location has been home to many fond memories over the last 53 years, and McQueen says he has been getting calls from regulars dismayed by the news.

He said the restaurant was a popular spot for a meal before catching a show at the old Montreal Forum.

"I know so many couples that met here … and now they're married with kids," he said.

McQueen says he is in talks with a real-estate company to sell the building.

A second location in Dollard-des-Ormeaux will remain open.