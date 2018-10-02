A spec-CAQ-cular victory for François Legault

Enjoyed the Ballot Brief? Sign up for more CBC newsletters here

It's a very different Quebec today than the last time we spoke. For the first time since 1970, a party other than the Parti Québécois or the Liberals is at the helm.

One thing is very clear: you and your fellow Quebecers wanted change.

It's a new dawn, it's a new day, and here's your last Ballot Brief to get you across the finish line.

​The Breakout

By Jonathan Montpetit, @jonmontpetit

Quebecers, due to some unknown force in the universe, don't seem to do things by half measures, at least when it comes to elections.

And so it is that we ended up Tuesday with a Coalition Avenir Québec majority government bigger than anyone had predicted.

We've got some hot takes on why that happened here and here. But let's take a quick look at what the next few months might hold for Quebec's incoming premier, François Legault.

Among the most pressing issues he'll want to deal with is the new NAFTA deal, which will open up Quebec's dairy markets to more tariff-free imports from the U.S.

Ottawa has already mused about compensation, and one of Legault's first tests will be securing as much money as possible for Quebec farmers.

Marijuana will be legal by the end of the month. Legault campaigned on imposing stricter rules on its use, including raising the minimum age to 21. The clock is ticking on that front.

Many observers were skeptical that Legault would push forward quickly with his plan to reduce immigration levels by more than 20 per cent, given its unpopularity within the business community.

But on Tuesday, he said the new levels would be in place by next year. That could mean a short honeymoon for the Legault government.

He also reiterated his hopes to both cut taxes and improve healthand education services, not an easy balance to strike.

Arguably, though, the most important commitment he made on his first full day as premier-in-waiting could alter the balance of power in Quebec long after the CAQ's four-year mandate is up. Read on to find out what it was.

​​The Breakdown

Legault promised to table an electoral reform bill within the year, which could spell the end of first-past-the-post elections in Quebec. The premier-designate said today that his government will make good on its promise , at least temporarily quelling concerns Legault would go back on his word (like a certain current prime minister did). Read more

Montreal did not remain impenetrable to the CAQ last night; two ridings on the eastern tip of the island went light blue. Mayor Valérie Plante says she's willing to work with Legault, but that he must not forget about "mobility, public transit, housing and the fight against climate change" — not exactly marquee CAQ issues during the campaign. It remains to be seen if Legault follows through on another idea he floated during the campaign — shrinking the size of Montreal city council. Read more

Friends? Foes? Here we go. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

ICYMI

Four main parties went into this election, and one emerged the big winner. What about the others? We have stories about the rise of Québec Solidaire, the fall of the Parti Québécois and what happens now to the Liberals.

(Peter McCabe/Canadian Press )

The CAQ won because it picked up seats previously held by other parties. Some of the places they pilfered those seats from include the Liberal bastions of the Eastern Townships and the Outaouais, as well as in Quebec City, where political allegiances tend to fluctuate.

Geneviève Guilbault was re-elected in Quebec City's Louis-Hébert riding. (Alice Chiche/Radio-Canada)

So who exactly is François Legault? Accountant, entrepreneur, ex-high-profile PQ cabinet minister, founder of the CAQ, and now premier-designate — we've written up a short bio here.

(Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

The Ballot Brief has been a labour of love for many of us here at CBC Montreal throughout the campaign. A big thank you and high five from all of the team (some of whom we were even able to assemble in the same room at one time!) for tuning in, writing in and reading daily!

This is where we say goodbye to the 'Brief! *Sniff, sniff* I know. But this is not the end! We'd love to hear what you liked, what you didn't like and what other kinds of newsletters you'd be interested in. Head on over here and tell us what you think!

And if you miss us, we're just a click away and of course we're always reachable on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (if you haven't checked us out on Insta yet, now's the time!).

Merci and one last au revoir,

-Melinda Dalton, social media editor