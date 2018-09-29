Reading this online? Sign up here to have the Ballot Brief newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.

What does it mean, really, if no one winds up with a majority Monday night?

Sure, everyone could try and work together nicely. But, if our history is any indicator, that goodwill won't last long.

We tapped polls expert extraordinaire Éric Grenier to take one last look at how this could all go down.

The Breakout

By Éric Grenier, @EricGrenierCBC

Polls suggest François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec is within a whisker of a majority government.

But the math looks tricky.

To win a majority government with less than one third of the vote would be nearly unprecedented — and perhaps increase the pressure on the CAQ to follow through with its promise (and that of the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire) to implement a new electoral system.

But it is possible, because the CAQ is in an unprecedented position. It is retaining a lead in the polls everywhere off the island of Montreal and, more importantly, its opponents are divided.

(Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Neither the PQ nor QS has emerged as the CAQ's consensus rival among francophones, while the Liberals have fallen to fourth place in some polls among this election-deciding demographic.

If the CAQ's edge holds over the weekend, and if enough close contests fall Legault's way, it is very easy to imagine that his party will emerge with the 63 seats it needs for a majority on Monday.

For that to happen, there would have to be no ballot box bonus — essentially, an unexpected bump in support — for the Liberals and a further deterioration of the PQ's vote.

Even a PQ vote that goes to Québec Solidaire rather than to the CAQ works in Legault's favour, because the CAQ is targeting a lot of PQ-held ridings where QS is not a factor.

If the opposite occurs, however, then the province is certainly on track for a minority.

There have only been two minority governments in Quebec's modern history, and neither of them made it to their second birthday. We could be doing this all over again very soon.

(Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

(Melinda Dalton/CBC)

