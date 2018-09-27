Which party do you vote for when none is a perfect fit?

Reading this online? Sign up here to have the Ballot Brief newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.

There are many ways to use your vote. But, really, it all boils down to voting for — or against — something.

We've heard from a lot of people that there's a sticking point for every party: "I'd vote for them, except for (fill in the blank)." So how do you make a decision when nothing seems to be a perfect fit?

What's motivating the way you'll mark your ballot on Monday? Here's what you need to know on day 36.

The Breakout

By Steve Rukavina, @Steverukavina

Sometimes voting isn't about supporting the one you love.

It's about figuring out the best way to get rid of the one you hate.

Case in point: Montreal construction foreman Martin Lefebvre, whose story may resonate with many of you, or people you know.

Lefebvre took time out of his break this morning to walk to the nearby Berri-UQAM Metro station, where Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé was giving a news conference.

He gave Massé a big hug and told her he admired her.

Then Lefebvre told her he'd be voting CAQ.

He's a committed separatist, but he doesn't want to vote PQ because of leader Jean-François Lisée's repeated attacks on Massé.

"Lisée is way out to lunch, always attacking another sovereignist. He should attack the Liberals," Lefebvre said.

Lefebvre's deep hatred of Philippe Couillard and the Liberals is his main motivator. He feels he has no choice but to support Legault and the CAQ because they have the best chance of unseating the Liberals.

"I can't stand [Couillard]. I can't stand looking at his face," Lefebvre said, raising his voice.

"Can't. Stand. It. O-ver-dose!"

(Jérôme Turmel/Radio-Canada)

"It's just strategy. I don't want to hear about Legault or the CAQ. Don't want to hear about it. But at the same time, I detest the Liberals," Lefebvre said.

In his heart, he wants to vote Québec Solidaire. Now's just not the right time.

"In four years. In four years I'll vote for her," Lefebvre said, pointing at Massé before he headed back to work.

The Breakdown​

Take the bus or Metro in the middle of the day? You may be in luck, as the PQ promised today to lower public transit fares by 60 per cent — but only if you're travelling at non-peak hours. The move would save about 800,000 people across Quebec $190 a year, the party says. Here's more on where the parties stand on transit.

(Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

The CAQ wants to set up a " Silver Alert" to help find missing elderly people . The service is already in place in about 30 U.S. states and some provinces in Western Canada , the party says, and could help locate people suffering from Alzheimer's or other health conditions .

to help find . The service is already in place in about and some provinces in , the party says, and could help locate people suffering from or other . Meanwhile, it's been a day of endorsements for Québec Solidaire. David Suzuki says he backs the party because of its pledge to protect the environment. And a day after former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe went after Manon Massé, the federal party called on sovereignist voters in Quebec City to vote for QS candidates.

The Mic

Over the past decade, programs for children with disabilities have been reduced and cut. We see the same happening with adults with intellectual disabilities, including the Walmart program. Can the leaders elaborate on how they will correct this situation? –Riccardo Lacovino, Dorval

The four main parties' promises about disabilities have centred around care, not employment or other kinds of tailored services.

The PQ, CAQ and QS all want to make sure caregivers receive the same level of funding, whether or not they are related to the person being cared for.

(Mathieu Bolduc/Radio-Canada)

The PQ is pledging a total of $90 million for children with intellectual disabilities and children on the autism spectrum.



The CAQ also says that it would boost overall funding for the parents of children with severe disabilities by $22 million. QS says the biggest increases would be for those suffering the most serious disabilities.



The Liberals want to create an intermediary fund to provide more money to families caring for children with disabilities, add 1,000 spots in day centres and 2,000 more spots for respite care.

(Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

The end is nigh, dear Ballot Briefers. Nearly 17 per cent of registered voters in Quebec have already cast their ballots at advance polls. If you missed it, you're out of luck until election day.

À la prochaine,

-Melinda Dalton, social media editor