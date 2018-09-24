For the front-running CAQ, offence is the best defence

Reading this online? Sign up here to have the Ballot Brief newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.

You guys, we're in the home stretch. Can you believe it?



The leaders are well aware, and they know they're running out of time to woo you.



In fact, for some people, any efforts they make this week are definitely too late — thousands of Quebecers have already voted (and you can, too).



So how have the front-runners kicked off the final countdown? Glad you asked — here's what you need to know on day 33.

The Breakout

By Benjamin Shingler, @benshingler

A travel itinerary — yes, a travel itinerary — can hold all kinds of clues, especially during the last week of the campaign.

François Legault was supposed to spend yesterday and today in Trois-Rivières and Quebec City, areas where his party is thought to have a solid foothold.

Instead, the CAQ bus changed course at the last minute, venturing into far-flung enemy territory.

Every community on the route is in a riding held by either the Parti Québécois or the Liberals.

(Cimon Leblanc/Radio-Canada)

Winning those seats could put the CAQ in majority territory — even if it doesn't win a single seat on the island of Montreal.

At a campaign stop today, Legault played up his commitment to the regions, saying the Couillard Liberals have taken them for granted.

"It's a big failure for many regions, the economic approach of Mr. Couillard," he said.

Legault isn't planning to return to Montreal until Friday, when he's due to meet with business leaders.

Philippe Couillard, meanwhile, chose to stay closer to home and shore up support in traditionally Liberal ridings.

He is playing it safe. The Liberal leader spent the day in Montreal and Laval, after campaigning Sunday in Vaudreuil — another Liberal stronghold.

(Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

He will need to be more ambitious if he hopes to beat out the front-running CAQ.

The Breakdown

François Legault revealed his financial assets and called on his rivals to do the same, in the interest of transparency . The former CEO of Air Transat is worth nearly $10 million , including a home in Outremont valued at more than $4.5 million . Read more

revealed his and called on his rivals to do the same, in the interest of . The former CEO of Air Transat is worth nearly , including a home in Outremont valued at more than . Read more Jean-François Lisée launched into yet another attack on Québec Solidaire, calling the party "anti-capitalist," "dogmatic" and "rooted in Marxism" in a radio interview this morning. QS has been stealing away support from the PQ, with a new poll putting the two parties in a virtual tie. Read more

(Sébastien Gauvin Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

The Mic

Early this year, my father suffered a stroke at the age of 60 because of undiagnosed high blood pressure. He doesn't have a family doctor. He, like many others, is on the waiting list for a family doctor. What strategy do you propose for the treatment of people on the waiting list for family doctors? – Katrina Anderson



Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard often points out that the share of Quebecers with a family doctor grew during his first mandate — as of June, it was 80 per cent. He wants to reach 85 per cent by the end of the year. The Liberal government points to its superclinics as a solution for those without a doctor — and is promising to open more if re-elected.

The CAQ is confident that by changing how doctors are paid, they can give every Quebecer access to a family doctor. They want more of doctors' salaries to depend on the number of patients they see. The PQ wants to give more autonomy to nurses so they can administer health care on their own. QS is promising a family doctor for every Quebecer and access to free clinics that will be open 24/7.

Having said all that, when you sign up on the Quebec Health Ministry's waiting list for a family doctor, your request is supposed to be evaluated and priority assigned based on your health. If your father has had a stroke because of undiagnosed high blood pressure, as you describe, make sure that information is recorded with health authorities, because he should be near the top of the priority list.

The Trail: Dispatches from the road

By Simon Nakonechny, @simon_nak

It's easy to get lost in the minutiae of who's winning the day, the hour or even the tweet when you're on a bus all day.

But this morning, I stepped out of that bubble thanks to my Uber driver, 42-year-old Renold Cazeau.

Cazeau is Haitian and has been in Canada since March 2010. He became a citizen three months ago. That makes him a first-time voter.

"It's something pretty extraordinary," he says. "When I left my home country, Haiti, I didn't have the right to vote."

So far, Cazeau is undecided. As a new Canadian, the topic that speaks to him most is immigration.

(Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

When I ask if he'd ever consider voting for a pro-independence party like the PQ, he hedges.

"The PQ is concerned with protecting Québécois heritage, and that's good, and I'm here in Quebec, but I'm also in Canada."

Lisée, the PQ leader, says Cazeau should try out the PQ's "clean, good, progressive green ride" for one term.

"I pledge in the meantime to try and convince you to ride along with us to independence."

For now, it's Cazeau who is in the driver's seat — both as a voter and chauffeur.

"I see my future in my vote," he says. "It's not something I take lightly."

What awaits us as the leaders make their final pitches? Who knows, but don't worry — we'll be here to help make sense of it all.



If you have lingering questions on all things election, pop us an email at ballotbrief@cbc.ca.

À la prochaine,

-Melinda Dalton, social media editor