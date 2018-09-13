How to win the French-language debate in under 2 hours

Reading this online? Sign up here to have the Ballot Brief newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.

It's the day we've all been waiting for! DEBATE DAY!

if you're subscribed to a political newsletter, it's probably safe to assume you're more than a little interested in the election.

To tide you over until the main event, we've reached out to the political encyclopedia that is our own Bernard St-Laurent for his take on what the leaders need to do on day 22.

​

By Bernard St-Laurent @B_STLAURENT

Most people don't pay attention to the minutiae of politics on an ongoing basis. They choose a time to tune in. And one of those times is the debates, and particularly the first debate — happening tonight.

So what's at stake for the leaders? They each have their own challenges to overcome.

In François Legault's case, people will be looking to see if they can trust this guy to be the premier. In the past, Legault has had a problem with being what they call in media terms "too hot" — you know, he's too loud, he shrieks a little bit, looks angry — and during the campaign he's been trying very hard to stay cool, stay calm and project that sense of, "Don't worry, I'm in control." In a lot of ways, he has the most to lose. Depending on which seat projection site you look at, he's hovering between a minority and a majority government. His performance tonight could go a long way in determining that.

Philippe Couillard has that cool, calm, in control sort of thing in spades. His challenge is to appear to be more compassionate. I'm not saying he isn't, I'm just saying that he's trained as a brain surgeon and it's very difficult for him to communicate on that level. He's the outgoing premier and he's been in government for four years. He has a record to defend and the other parties will be focused on that.

There's some pressure on Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée as well, because the CAQ has been taking nationalist votes away from him and Québec Solidaire support has really been growing in this campaign. I think Lisée has to contain his desire to show that he's the smartest guy in the room. He can come across as arrogant and condescending and if he does that, he'll just turn people off.

Manon Massé has been doing very well in the campaign. She went to a cottage to prepare for the debate, so it was very low key. I think she benefits from being the only woman on stage and having a very different message from the other political parties. Her straight-talking approach will help her. There's a real chance it will be a good night for Québec Solidaire — debate night got former co-spokesperson Françoise David elected last time around and resulted in an increase in support. The same thing may happen tonight.

How to watch

Tonight's debate runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is hosted by Radio-Canada's Patrice Roy.

We're streaming the debate live, in French only, here and also on Periscope.

This is the first of three leaders' debates. There will be two more next week, including, for the first time, a televised English-language debate. That's on Monday.

