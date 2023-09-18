Montreal playwright David Fennario, creator of Balconville, has died at age 76

Montreal playwright David Fennario, whose most celebrated work is the 1979 play Balconville, has died, according to his son. He was 76.

Balconville was heralded as groundbreaking portrayal of a group of working-class people living in the city's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.

About a third of the dialogue was performed in French, making it the first bilingual play in the history of Canadian theatre. The play debuted in 1979, a year before Quebec's first sovereignty referendum.

His son, Tom Fennario, describes him as a proud Montrealer who had even deeper connection with his neighbourhood, Verdun.

"It was kind of crazy. If you asked him where he's from, he'd be like 'Verdun, Pointe-Saint-Charles," Tom said, playfully mimicking his father's stern voice.

"It was exhausting sometimes to hear him talk about the history of Verdun and Pointe-Saint-Charles and how much he wanted to celebrate this place that he felt like, when he was a writer coming up, needed to be celebrated."

Fennario was the first writer-in-residence at Centaur Theatre, where Balconville debuted.

The playwright was known for his social activism. He famously picketed his own play in solidarity with ushers who were on strike.

"That sums the old man up in a nutshell," his son said.

In 2002, Fennario was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré ​syndrome, which attacks the nervous system.

In recent months, his health had worsened, his son said, and his death was expected.

"We thought he wasn't going to necessarily going to make it to July, but he made it to September. That's just the way my dad was. He was tough," his son said.

"He was occasionally infuriating. He was a huge presence. He took up a lot of space, but we all loved him. And we'll miss him dearly."

David Fennario passed away in hospital on Saturday surrounded by loved ones. He was 76.