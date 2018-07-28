Baie D'Urfé residents divided over future of temporary dog park

For nearly 30 years, dogs were allowed to roam Bertold Park in Baie D'Urfé in peace. But when the city realized the scheduled off-leash times were in conflict with its own bylaws, officials quickly put an end to it.

"We discovered probably in June of last year that our bylaws prohibited off-leash areas for dogs and that dogs had to be on-leash at all times," said Baie D'Urfé Mayor ​Maria Tutino.

Last October, the city put up a wire fence dog owners could use as a temporary dog park.

Citizens have been pushing for a more permanent solution, and Tutino said the city's administration is looking at several options.

"If we can find a harmonious coexistence where everybody puts a little bit of water in their wine, that's the Baie d'Urfé solution," she said.

The waterfront access makes it a popular spot for local dog owners. (CBC)

Tutino said that around 500 people from the town of less than 4,000 came out to the public information session held by the city to make their opinions known.

She told CBC 385 dogs are registered in the town and that many people are adamant they want a permanent dog park to be established.

The town is considering two options, either move the dog park somewhere else or create a permanent, but smaller, space in Bertold Park.

Either way, she wants to make sure the final product looks good.

"We want to make sure the solution is as beautiful as the park that it's encased in," she said. "So no temporary fence that's an eyesore."

A sore spot

Some residents say they want to see the dog park moved elsewhere and the fence dismantled, so that the whole park space can be used unhindered. Others want to form a compromise that everyone can agree to.

Ralph Allison, a Baie D'Urfé resident, says the temporary measure has been up too long and that its 110,000 square feet takes up too big a portion of the park.

"We do not wish to put up with this anymore," he said.

Allison said he would like to see a shared space solution, but doesn't want the issue cause discord within the town.

The temporary fence was set up to mark the current dog park in Bertold Park in October of last year. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

Tania Yeramian, another local resident, said she supports the idea of keeping the enclosed dog-friendly area in the park.

"It was a good idea to have an enclosed area to protect the dogs from running into the parking lot and getting hit, protect the people that go to the yacht club who don't like dogs, who are afraid of dogs."

The city is hoping to have a final plan in place to be voted on by the Baie D'Urfé council in the coming months.