Late spring, lack of rain hurting blueberry harvest on Quebec's North Shore

Quebec's famous Lower North Shore blueberries are facing a patchy harvest due to extreme weather this season — in some areas, the berries are turning out large and juicy, while in others they're not turning out at all.

A late spring and dry summer have contributed to a lack of blueberries in the Minganie region, which includes Havre-Saint-Pierre, while dryness, combined with a lack of pollinator bees, is causing another disappointing harvest in Sacré-Coeur, near Tadoussac.

"The berry is already formed. So, now, it would take a lot, a lot of water to make it a little better," said Martial Hovington, the president of the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA), which represents growers on the North Shore.

"But it still won't get bigger because the skin is already made."

Hovington said the harvest "is looking a lot worse" than usual and that growers have been complaining about the dry conditions.

Daniel Harvey of the North Shore's blueberry growers' association says Sacré-Coeur producers are expecting 30 to 40 per cent less blueberries this year.

Producer Daniel Harvey says there could be 30 to 40 per cent less blueberries to harvest in the Sacré-Coeur region, north of Tadoussac. (Radio-Canada)

Meanwhile, in Sept-Rivières…

But the situation isn't all bad, as some blueberry producers in Sept-Rivières, north of Sept-Îles, say they're happy with their harvests so far.

A smiling Denis Picard said the conditions in his area have made for a perfect "season of small berries."

"When it rains at night and it's nice during the day, that's excellent for strawberries, cloudberries, and red berries," said Picard, who also grows blueberries at his farm in Gallix, Que.

Denis Picard got lucky this year. He says there has been enough rain, especially at night, where he lives in Gallix, near Sept-Îles, to make for a tasty harvest. (Alex Lévesque/Radio-Canada)

Picard said the dryness felt by other harvesters hasn't reached him.

Growers on the North Shore say they worry this year's extreme weather will become more common. It could also force them to raise their prices in the seasons to come.