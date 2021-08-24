Masks will now be mandatory in classrooms for most Quebec students this fall

Quebec will require students in primary and secondary schools in several regions, including Montreal and Laval, to wear masks at all times while indoors when they return to class in less than a week.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced the changes to the back-to-school plan in a news conference Tuesday alongside Isabelle Charest, the junior education minister, and public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The masks would make a comeback in classrooms across Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Capitale-Nationale, Outaouais, the Eastern Townships and Mauricie.

"This is a measure that is preventive and prudent," Roberge said. "This is not a situation we were hoping for."

Across the province, students will have to wear masks in busses and in common areas. Teachers will not be required to wear masks if they can maintain the two-metre distance.

Roberge said the delta variant and the emergence of a fourth wave have thwarted the province's original plan to ditch masks in classes, which was announced earlier this month . The plan was to require masks on school transportation and in common areas, but not in classrooms. Classroom bubbles were also scrapped.

Parent groups and school boards have raised concerns about the recent spike in cases and the highly transmissible delta variant. And on Sunday, the English Montreal School Board said it was considering masking masks mandatory in classrooms for all grades starting Sept. 1.

In a decision announced last week, post-secondary students also have to wear masks in classrooms.

Vaccination passport for sports

Charest also announced the use of a vaccination passport to regulate extracurricular activities, particularly for sports considered to be high risk.

For high school students, a vaccination passport will be required in all regions in Quebec for indoor sports activities and for those outdoors involving frequent, prolonged contact. Students will not need a vaccination passport to take part in sports or other activities that are part of the physical education program.

"The best way to protect yourself and lead a normal life is through vaccination," she said. Students ages 12 and older are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.