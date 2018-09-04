Montreal's back-to-school traffic heightened by construction work, STM bus delays

School is back in session and so is road congestion as thousands of vehicles motor through the Montreal region, bottlenecking at construction sites peppered around the city.

Meanwhile, Montreal's public transportation service isn't operating at 100 per cent as the agency grapples with the lasting effects of a May overtime strike and subsequent pressure tactics by maintenance employees.

Transports Québec made a big push over the Labour Day weekend, taking advantage of the reduced number of cars on the road to get ahead with major work on the Bonaventure Expressway, Champlain Bridge and Turcot Interchange.

Closed roads were slated to re-open Tuesday at 5 a.m. as morning rush hour began trickling in and, by 6 a.m., traffic was already backing up on the bridges, the tunnel and Highway 40.

In particular, one of the city's busiest stretch of roads had an all new configuration Tuesday morning to welcome school-bound commuters back to the daily grind.

Transports Québec is asking that northbound drivers on Highway 15, also known as the Decarie Expressway, pay close attention to the new signage and infrastructure that will be in place around the Lachine Canal sector in the coming months.

Starting Tuesday Sept. 4, drivers using Highway 15 North at De La Vérandrye will have to look out for a new lane configuration heading toward the Turcot Interchange. (Transports Québec)

Just after the Lachine Canal, signs have changed where Highway 15 motorists have a choice of continuing north or switching to Highway 20 westbound.

The partial closure on Highway 15 northbound remains in effect until the end of November 2018, Transports Québec states.

Just before 8 a.m., southbound traffic was at a standstill around the under-construction Saint-Jacques Street overpass and the northbound lanes were reduced to a crawl.

STM says some 160 buses off the road

Drivers should plan on leaving a bit earlier than usual if they want to reach their destination on time and so should bus users, the city has advised.

According to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), some 160 buses, about 10 per cent of the peak-period requirement, are not available to deliver the full scheduled service.

There are still 160 STM buses off the road as the transportation agency works to catch up on a backlog of repairs, partially due to a labour dispute earlier this year. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The STM says the slowdown is related to the negotiations of three STM labour union collective agreements.

The May overtime strike created a backlog of work orders and forced the STM to overuse some buses to make up for the losses, leading to unexpected inspections and maintenance.



"Unfortunately, we are unable to determine in advance the lines or sectors that will be affected, as all of the bus garages are involved," the public transit agency said Friday. "The STM is doing everything possible to improve the situation."

The STM has published a list of recommendations for its customers to consider before heading out.

While asking people to plan more time for their trips and to buy their monthly passes early, the agency is also encouraging customers to take advantage of its new beta website and mobile apps which allow users to track bus locations in real time.