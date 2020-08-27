What back to school looks like for thousands of kids in Quebec

Thousands of students in Quebec returned to school on Thursday — including kids in Montreal, who were back to class for the first time since the pandemic shut down schools in the spring.

Some students were greeted with temperature checks at the entrance, while sanitizer dispensers lined the hallways and desks. Stickers and signs on the floors and walls ensured they kept physical distance.

Isabelle Grenier, principal at Philippe-Labarre Elementary School, which is part of the French school network in Montreal, said her staff feels prepared for the school year, despite the added challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"We can't wait. We've really prepared for this. We can't wait to see the students," she said.

"This is something we've never seen before. But there are solutions, there are thousands of them."

In the days and weeks leading up to the return to school, many teachers, parents and health-care workers have expressed concern about the government's plan.

A group of health-care professionals, including doctors and medical school professors, circulated an open letter last weekend asking the Quebec government to implement tougher measures against COVID-19 in schools.

But Karina Gendron, a mother of two students at Philippe-Labarre, said she was looking forward to having her children back in the classroom.

"We did a bit of Zoom at the beginning of COVID but obviously it's time for them to go back," said Gendron.

"They're missing reading and writing so actually I'm happy they're going back."

Karina Gendron says it was time for her daughters, Mya, left, and Émy, to head back to school. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Most of the school's 350 students were ready to return and all teaching positions were filled this year, Grenier said. Only three students were issued medical exemptions.

Students will remain in their classrooms for most of the day in an effort to limit any possible exposure.

Should there be a case at the school, Grenier said she is ready to alert parents and work with regional health authorities to determine who needs to be tested.

Frank Gouveia, whose daughter, Elena, is entering Grade 1 at the school, said he also feels comfortable sending his child to school.

"She is more nervous cause it's all new," said Gouveia. "That's what she's stressed out more about.… Normal kid stuff."

Quebec is the first province to welcome students back amid the pandemic, with most schools across the country set to reopen next month.

Students in many school networks across the province, including many in the English system, resume classes early next week.

Outside Montreal, a return to the new normal

Elementary school students outside Montreal were allowed to return to school starting May.

Because of that, staff at l'école spécialisée de l'Envol in Quebec City already had some experience dealing with pandemic safety measures.

But, with the school offering courses to both elementary and high school students, and with new regulations announced by the government just last month, teachers had some adjustments to make.

"I've been a teacher for 14 years but it feels like this is my first time," said Marianne Bélanger, who teaches Grades 7 and 8 at école de l'Envol.

"I'm really excited to see my students."

Students aged 10 years or older are required to wear masks on school buses and when circulating outside of classrooms.

Younger students are not required to wear masks, but they are allowed to do so.

The return to school is mandatory for all students, unless they have a doctor's note proving they have a medical condition that makes them more vulnerable to developing complications from COVID-19.

A teacher wearing protective equipment greets her students at Philippe-Labarre Elementary School. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Already Thursday, three staff members in three separate schools tested positive for COVID-19, said the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île, which services the northeastern part of the island.

The service centre said none of the staff members came into contact with students and steps have been taken to isolate and protect other staff members.

It said distancing measures were in place at all three schools, and there was little contact with other staff members.

Health minister defends back-to-school plan

At a news conference Thursday, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge defended the safety guidelines in place, but also acknowledge they remain a work in progress.

"I've visited a lot of schools in the last week," Roberge said. "What I'm told is that [the plan] isn't perfect yet, because it's new and we're adapting."

But, he added, that teachers, administrators and support staff appear happy to be back at school.

The government also released a new self-assessment tool on its website Thursday, in part to help parents evaluate their children for symptoms.

