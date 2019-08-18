Mother could face charges after Longueuil police free baby from parked car

A Montreal-area mother may face criminal charges after allegedly leaving her baby unattended in a parked car at a Greenfield Park shopping centre on Saturday, police say.

Temperatures were hovering around 28 C at 12:30 p.m. when a witness alerted Longueuil police to the situation in a parking lot at 3390 Taschereau Boulevard.

After rushing to the scene and confirming the baby was left alone in a car, officers didn't hesitate to smash a window to free the child, according to a statement issued by the department.

The baby was examined by ambulance technicians and police say there is no fear for the child's health. Police say the baby is under two years old.

The mother was located in a nearby store and, for the moment, a statement of offence under section 380 of the Highway Safety Code was issued — a regulation that bans leaving children under seven unattended in parked vehicles.

Youth protection services have been notified as the investigation continues. The possibility of criminal charges has not been excluded, police say.

"In summer, the temperature rises very quickly inside a vehicle can represent a serious danger, even if the windows are not completely closed," says the statement.

An average of 37 children die in North American every year in hot cars, according to Kids and Cars, a U.S.-based advocacy group.

In June 2018, a six-month-old died after being forgotten in a car all day in Montreal as temperatures climbed to 25 C.