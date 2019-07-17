Baby left inside hot car with doors wide open in Quebec City parking lot

Quebec City police have alerted child protective services after a one-year-old child was found alone in a car with its doors left wide open Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at a parking lot at the corner of First Avenue and des Pins Street East shortly before 1 p.m.

Police say the witness spotted the rear doors of a car left open, as well as the front passenger-side door, with the child alone inside the car.

The witness told police that no adult had approached the car for at least 30 minutes.

The father, then the mother showed up shortly after police arrived and told the officers they had been inside a store.

The child was evaluated by paramedics.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature was about 28 C at the time and with the humidity, it felt like 34.