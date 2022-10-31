The search for a one-month-old boy, missing after his family's car was found partially submerged in a river north of Laval, Que., last week, has ended in tragedy.

Laval police confirmed that the infant's body was found Monday morning.

The baby was lost after the car, containing a mother and her two children, was found in the Rivière des Mille Îles Friday. The 40-year-old mother and a four-year-old girl were rescued and taken to hospital, but the boy remained unaccounted for.

Laval police have not yet confirmed where the body was found, but people who live along the river had been asked to keep an eye on their property, as the infant could have been carried several kilometres by the current.