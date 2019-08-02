Infant drowns in river in upper Laurentians

A 6-month-old baby drowned Thursday afternoon in the Du Lièvre River in the upper Laurentians, Quebec provincial police said.

The infant was lost in the river's current in the mid-afternoon near Ferme-Neuve, about 150 kilometres north of Ottawa, said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

Citizens, firefighters and police searched for the baby, and it was finally found around 6 p.m. by SQ officers. The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Tremblay said police could not yet provide any information about the identity of the infant or the circumstances that led to its death.

The SQ has started an investigation, Tremblay said.