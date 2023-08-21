Montreal unveils box of free baby products for newborns. Here's what's inside

Montreal unveiled its new "baby boxes" on Monday, kits for new parents intended to make raising a newborn in the city a little bit easier.

The boxes, inspired by ones given out in France, Finland and Scotland, will be available in municipal libraries as of January 2024 to parents of children who are less than a year old.

They include a selection of baby products from local suppliers at an approximate cost of $200 per box.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante touted the boxes as one of many things that will make Montreal a good place to raise a baby. Among others: free public transit for children under 12 and new measures to slow traffic in front of schools.

"We want all Montrealers to feel welcome," Plante said at a news conference. "We want you to raise your family here, we're proud of that."

Plante promised the baby boxes as part of her successful 2021 mayoral campaign.

What's in the box?

Stretchy pants and a hand puppet

The box contains practical items, like this pair of stretchy pants, and educational toys, like the hand puppet. (Charles Contant/CBC)

A stuffed animal (a rabbit)

The box will contain a soft plush toy, like this rabbit, that can be part of a child's life past the baby years. (Charles Contant/CBC)

A toothbrush, a silicone bib and a blanket

Practical items, like a bib and tiny toothbrush, will be part of the collection of goods offered to the parents of newborns in Montreal as of January 2024. (Charles Contant/CBC)

A towel

A hooded baby's bath towel is part of the box. (Charles Contant/CBC)

A reusable swimming diaper

A swim diaper, with Montreal-themed imagery, that will be in the city's new baby boxes. (Charles Contant/CBC)

A rattle and a therapy bear

The box contains a bear that can be used as an icepack or a hot compress. (Charles Contant/CBC)

There is also a booklet with resources for newborns and ticket valid for two adults at a museum in Montreal's Space for Life, home of the Planetarium, Botanical Gardens, Insectarium and the Biodome. (Children under four have free admission).