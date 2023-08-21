Montreal unveils box of free baby products for newborns. Here's what's inside
Boxes were campaign promise made by Mayor Valérie Plante
Montreal unveiled its new "baby boxes" on Monday, kits for new parents intended to make raising a newborn in the city a little bit easier.
The boxes, inspired by ones given out in France, Finland and Scotland, will be available in municipal libraries as of January 2024 to parents of children who are less than a year old.
They include a selection of baby products from local suppliers at an approximate cost of $200 per box.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante touted the boxes as one of many things that will make Montreal a good place to raise a baby. Among others: free public transit for children under 12 and new measures to slow traffic in front of schools.
"We want all Montrealers to feel welcome," Plante said at a news conference. "We want you to raise your family here, we're proud of that."
Plante promised the baby boxes as part of her successful 2021 mayoral campaign.
What's in the box?
Stretchy pants and a hand puppet
A stuffed animal (a rabbit)
A toothbrush, a silicone bib and a blanket
A towel
A reusable swimming diaper
A rattle and a therapy bear
There is also a booklet with resources for newborns and ticket valid for two adults at a museum in Montreal's Space for Life, home of the Planetarium, Botanical Gardens, Insectarium and the Biodome. (Children under four have free admission).