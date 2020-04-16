With garages set to reopen, auto mechanics gear up to practise physical distancing

As the Quebec government expands its list of essential services to include services such as automobile maintenance, repair shops are gearing up to practise physical distancing at work — but it's easier said than done, the owner of one shop says.

"It's quite difficult, because each car that comes in can have a different set of requirements — a different set of jobs," said Celso Louro, owner of Merson Automotive in Montreal West.

Mechanics, like all workers, will still have to stay two metres apart from each other at all times. But they need to move around, getting tools, often crossing paths with other employees, Louro said. Front-of-house employees also need to communicate with mechanics, as well as customers, to relay information.

"There's constant interaction between employees, and between management and office staff and clients," Louro said.

To help it respect the government's directives, the garage, which normally takes up to 100 appointments per day, has capped that number at 30.

Merson has also set up floor markings to help customers queue at a safe distance from one another and installed a plexiglass shield to separate counter staff and customers. Magazines have been removed from the waiting area, and hand-sanitizing pumps are in place.

"We're going to be cleaning all the points of contact constantly with Lysol wipes," Louro said. "We're going to do our best to try to stay healthy."

Only bring in car if absolutely necessary, says mechanic

Ralph Maturi, the owner of AutoSolution in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, remained open for emergency repairs and will reopen fully on April 20.

Maturi's shop is only allowing one customer in the waiting room at a time. He's asking customers not to come pick up their car until they get a call from the shop.

"It is challenging because it's physically difficult for people to remind themselves to keep a distance, especially when you're in a shop like this one that has pretty much an open-door policy," Maturi said.

"People like to go into the garage and have a look and maybe talk to the mechanic while they're working on their car, but we have to remind them."

When it comes to the possibility of spreading the virus from contact with the vehicle itself, the government has ordered mechanics to clean everything a driver or serviceperson is likely to touch — including the steering wheels, gear changers, armrests and indoor and outdoor handles — before and after servicing it.

Customers are either asked to keep their keys in the car or to keep them in a Ziploc bag.

Louro is urging people not to get their car serviced unless it's absolutely necessary.

The Ministry of Transport has pushed back the deadline for removing studded tires from May 1 to June 5, so vehicle owners don't have to rush down to their local garage.

"If you don't have to go out, please don't go out," Louro said. "We're going to get to everyone."