Montreal-area teen author helps readers 'move toward acceptance' of autism

Annabel Adewunmi is on a book tour of sorts in a suburb southwest of Montreal.

The 16-year-old is a Grade 10 student at Howard S. Billings Regional High School in Châteauguay, Que., and she has been going around to other schools in the area to share a book that she wrote and illustrated about autism.

April is World Autism Month, and on Tuesday she was at St-Willibrord Elementary, presenting and reading her independenly published book, Our Brother Robin.

"This book is about a robot named Robin who has autism and it talks about his struggles, what he loves to do and his special talents," said Adewunmi.

Adewunmi is on the autism spectrum, and said that she wrote and published the book last month in an effort to promote acceptance.

"Autism is not something that you should be scared of," she said.

"It's just a way of thinking, and it makes your brain work a little differently. But it doesn't mean you're not human."

In her 55-page paperback, she explains what autism is and behaviours that can be associated with it.

Jill Smeall works with students with neurodivergence at Howard S. Billings high school. She said the book written by Annabel Adewunmi helps promote acceptance. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

Jill Smeall, who works with students with neurodivergence at Howard S. Billings, taught Adewunmi for three years.

"Annabel has included such frank and clear explanations of things that people sometimes find off-putting," said Smeall.

"There's a part in the book where she's talking about what stimming is and what that looks like and what it feels like and the reason people do that."

Stimming, short for "self-stimulating behaviour," refers to repetitive movements or sounds, such as rocking in place or humming.

Smeall said Adewunmi's explanation of behaviours like stimming and what she is going through day to day "demystifies it and that helps move toward acceptance of autism as opposed to awareness of autism."

Our Brother Robin is available on Amazon and about 70 copies have sold so far.

Adewunmi said she is already working on her next book.