New technology on display at Montreal autism conference

Hundreds of the world's top autism researchers are gathering in Montreal this week — the biggest meeting of its kind.

The annual meeting of the International Society for Autism Research (INSAR) continues until Saturday at the Palais des congrès, with the goal of encouraging collaboration between researchers to better treat and diagnose those with autism.

"It's critically important for scientists to work together and share their ideas so that we can make progress as rapidly as possible," said Alison Singer, president of the Autism Science Foundation and INSAR board member.

She said major gains have been made over the last five years due to new technology that is helping to determine the cause of autism on the genetic level.

Also on display was new technology to help children with autism communicate with each other and with their neurotypical peers.

Cosmo, a robot developed by researchers at the University of Barth in the United Kingdom, aims to stimulate conversation by inserting a bit of randomness in the robot's behaviour.

It can stack blocks, remember your name and face, and it's controlled with an iPad.

"Just by creating a very inclusive environment, the autistic children started to communicate with each other," said Mark Brosnan, the director of the Centre for Applied Autism Research at Barth.

He said Cosmo can be used as a jumping off point to help children with autism start to interact with other kids.

"We've found that all the differences disappear when you get them some Cosmos to play with," he said.

The Center for Autism and Related Disorders in California is using virtual reality to teach autistic children how to safely cross the street, said researcher CJ Miyake. (CBC)

Learning to cross the street

Another project on display was from the Center for Autism and Related Disorders, based in California.

The centre's representatives showcased a virtual-reality environment that simulated a busy intersection.

Their initial study replicated intersections near the homes of three participants, giving them the opportunity to learn how to cross a street safely without the risk of getting hit by a car.

Researchers added in sounds like barking dogs and lawn mowers so that the kids could learn how to tune out those distractions.

CARD researcher CJ Miyake said that, before using the VR program, the participants were only able to identify when it was safe to cross the street about half the time.

"Then after the protocol, all three participants were able to identify [if it's] safe or not in a natural environment," said Miyake.

A video showing people and geometric shapes could potentially be used to diagnose autism at an early age. (CBC)

Potential for early diagnosis

Kristelle Hudry, from La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia, showcased a research project in partnership with Japan's JVC Kenwood, called Gazefinder.

Gazefinder could become a novel way to diagnose autism at an early age — using eye-tracking technology.

Infants watch a short video, and infrared light is used to see where their eyes go.

That project is still in the early stages of development, but Hudry said it could be a huge step forward in diagnosing autism in infants.

"We know from past literature that people on the spectrum are less interested in watching people and are more interested in watching geometric shapes than people are," she said.

She said, if successful, the technology could be installed in the offices of family doctors since it is easy to use.

The INSAR annual meeting in Montreal continues until Saturday.