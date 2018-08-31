Lost Australian gold coin carries 'special significance' for ex-Montrealer

As Linda Bull prepares to move back to her native Australia, a treasured object she always keeps close has disappeared.

Before yesterday, Bull was almost never without the 125-year-old Australian gold coin her great-grandmother was gifted at birth.

She will soon return home after spending 15 years in Canada, but first, she is visiting Montreal on a farewell tour.

She lived here for 2.5 years before moving to Halifax with Sunil Sarwal, her boyfriend at the time, last October. Bull and Sarwal aren't together anymore, but he is trying to help her find the coin.

His tweet about the misplaced heirloom is what caught CBC's attention, revealing how the product of a 19th century gold rush, when lost, can connect people.

*LOST IN MONTREAL* - 1893 Australian Gold Sovereign coin.<br>My ex is visiting our old neighbourhood, but her great-grandmother's necklace broke, and the coin fell off. It has HUGE emotional value for her. If you find it, please let me know!!! <a href="https://t.co/r5TRM8jfye">pic.twitter.com/r5TRM8jfye</a> —@SunilSarwal

"It's sort of weird. I mean, it's fun that I've been able to come back and sort of relive just for a few days a little bit of my life here in Montreal," Bull said. "But this has, yeah, put a little bit of a dint in my trip here. I'm trying not to be devastated by it."

But Bull can't even bear wearing the empty chain.

"I feel really naked without it."

Missing since Thursday

Bull says the coin somehow came detached during her day yesterday, which began at her favourite café on Rosemont Boulevard, near Fabre Street. She then took a bus down Papineau Avenue and went shopping on Ste-Catherine Street.

It's in a changing room in a store on Ste-Catherine that she realized the coin was gone.

Sarwal, who still lives in Halifax, says several of his followers on Twitter are in Montreal and he'd seen some mysteries get solved on the platform, so he figured he'd give it a shot.

"I'm not gonna say the magic's working until I know that she has it back in her hands, but I'm hopeful," he told CBC News.

"I think she really doesn't want to go back to Australia without that. She'd be really sad."

Anyone who sees the coin or may know where it is can contact CBC reporter Verity Stevenson at verity.stevenson@cbc.ca.