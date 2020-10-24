Lack of expertise, poor negotiating at root of Quebec ferry fiasco, auditor general finds

The Société des traversiers du Québec's procurement of the star-crossed F.A. Gauthier was doomed from the start because of a lack of in-house expertise, its inability to address that need and the STQ's ineffectiveness at the negotiating table, says a new report from Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc.

"Our main observation is the STQ did not succeed in enlisting the resources necessary to successfully complete the construction of the largest, most innovative ship in its fleet," says the report.

"For example, the project manager did not have the qualifications required in the tendering process, and the personnel sent to Italy was not sufficient in number to keep up with the construction work ... they were not on hand for certain crucial steps of the project, and some executed tasks that didn't fall within their expertise."

Leclerc also found the tender process "was not consistent with naval industry practices and only one proposal considered."

The F.A. Gauthier was commissioned in 2009 and delivered in 2015 by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri at an initial cost of $170 million.

It has since spent a further $22 million because of various problems with the ferry, including a major engine failure that kept it offline for all of 2019.

The ship is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance and floated away from a Trois-Rivières repair dock earlier this month.

The report also includes comments from the STQ on the audit, and the Crown corporation accepts the auditors' conclusions and recommendations.

"The Société des traversiers du Québec has already begun a serious effort to improve its practices. A lot of work has gone into it, but there is still much to do," it says

