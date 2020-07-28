Independent investigation launched after COVID-19 outbreak kills 3 in Quebec City seniors' home

The province is launching an independent investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at a Quebec City long-term care home where three people have died since July 11.

Twenty-one residents at the Auberge aux 3 Pignons have also tested positive for the virus, in addition to seven staff members at the private facility in the Beauport neighbourhood.

The minister responsible for seniors, Marguerite Blais, said investigators will be on site Tuesday afternoon to find out how the outbreak was handled by the home's owners.

"We want to have the facts, the time, the day — we don't want to have another situation like Herron," said Blais, referring to the April outbreak at the CHSLD Herron in Dorval, which killed 43 residents.

The local public health authority, the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale, assigned doctors and nurses to work at the Auberge aux 3 Pignons after the first cases were declared on July 11.

Dr. Karyne Cordeau said when she arrived, many regular staff members had quit and some residents weren't receiving basic care.

She is critical of the response from the local CIUSSS and the amount of time it took before more employees were sent to make up for the staffing shortage.

"When we're on the ground, we have to scream to be heard," Cordeau said.

Blais said the investigators will also look into how long it took for those cries for help to be answered.

This is the first independent investigation at a private seniors' home in Quebec since the beginning of the pandemic. Quebec's coroner's office has also ordered a public inquiry into COVID-19 deaths in all long-term care homes.