City hopes to reopen Atwater Tunnel for evening rush hour

The Atwater Tunnel is still closed to traffic this morning, but the city is hoping it will reopen in time for the evening rush hour.

The tunnel, which runs beneath the Lachine Canal, began filling up with water late Tuesday morning after a company doing work for Hydro-Québec in the area punctured a 24-inch water main.

Crews were able to seal a major pipe around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, and they are now dealing with the water accumulation.

These cars were almost submerged yesterday, but, as of 8 a.m., only had water up to their tires. (Jay Turnbull/CBC)

There is no water left on the east side of the tunnel, but plenty of mud, according to Southwest borough Mayor Benoit Dorais.

There is still two or three feet of water to get rid of on the west side.

Once the water is gone and the area is cleaned up, the city and Canadian National, which owns the train tracks that run above the tunnel, will inspect the structure.

"We're working very hard to reopen the tunnel and the street for rush hour this afternoon," Dorais said.

As workers shovel....yes, shovel...water out of the entrance to the Atwater Tunnel, borough mayor Benoit Dorais says he hopes the road will be open in time for afternoon rush hour traffic. After mud is cleared, two tunnels need to be inspected.

Police are onsite directing traffic, but motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

No one was injured in the flooding. The stranded vehicles belong to construction workers who were not in their cars when the flooding began.

The tunnel began filling with water late Tuesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

